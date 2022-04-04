WHITEWATER, Wis.—It wasn’t like Shelvin Garrett II finally said enough is enough.
But when the UW-Whitewater football coaching staff was fine with him not splitting time between spring football drills and his work on the Warhawks track and field team, he was thrilled.
“I don’t think doing both would be very optimum for my track performance and I have some things I want to do,” Garrett said in a telephone interview. “I think they definitely respect my decision now that I have some hardware.”
The former Beloit Memorial High School standout is coming off a terrific indoor season in which he finished third in the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships in Winston-Salem, N.C.
“I did three PRs (personal records) there,” Garrett said. “I picked a great time to do it.”
Garrett’s top mark heading to nationals was 47-feet, 9.25 inches (14.56 meters). An All-Midwest Region performer through the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, he went on to enjoy his best performances ever in the triple jump.
Garrett had his best jump, 48-09.50 (14.87 meters), on his final jump of the day to move up one spot to third in the overall standings. His finish secured his first All-America honor and helped the Warhawks finish ninth in the team standings.
Garrett said he has worked closely with UWW assistant coach RJ Soderman this season.
“He is really good,” the jumper said. “On Tuesdays and Thursdays, I work on the triple jump with Coach Soderman. The other days I’m working with the sprints coach. In the past, on my triple jump, I’ve had a problem with closing down my momentum coming down the runway. This year he has been on me to run flat footed and running off the board so I don’t lose any momentum into the jump. I’m still fixing it, but I’ve gotten much better. I’m improving my landing, too, and I’ve had more consistency.
“I was inconsistent last year and practicing football might have had something to do with that.”
Garrett received some bonus eligibility due to COVID-19 so despite competing in track and field last spring he still is considered a freshman.
He said he has never considered giving up either football or track to focus on one sport.
“People ask me all the time which sport I like more and I really love them both,” he said. “You have to if you want to do both in college. You can burn out pretty quick. I am super happy that I’m at Whitewater because we have a real good football program and I like my coaches and track team, too. I was blessed to have made this decision.”
Garrett said skipping spring football shouldn’t put him too far behind in the fall, even though the Warhawks will have a new offensive coordinator.
“I’ll study the playbook,” the 5-foot-11, 175-pound wide receiver said. “I’ll do whatever helps the team next fall, whether it’s receiver, special teams, return man, whatever. I feel I have some strengths that will help out our offense. I’d like to see us get further in the playoffs next year.”
Of course, Garrett has some lofty goals this spring. He’ll run some 100 and 200-meter dashes and also hopes to anchor the 4x100 relay team to nationals. His main goal, though, is to hit 50-feet in the triple jump.
“If I continue to fix a few things, including my arm swing, I think I can add some distance,” he said. “I really want to go 50 feet or more.”
Garrett doesn’t expect moving from jumping indoors to outdoors to impact his jumps adversely.
“When you’re outdoors you can get a good wind behind you and ride it,” Garrett said. “In college they place the pit so the wind is usually at your back. You almost never see a head wind. In high school you see everything and you just deal with it.”
Garrett certainly had success in high school. He said current head coach Bernard Bray helped him get his start as a triple jumper and was a two-time state qualifier. The Warhawk is trying to pay him back. During spring break he helped train some of the current Purple Knights.
“I got to coach them for about two weeks and I wrote them up a program to follow when I’m not there,” he said. “Whenever I have time I’ll come down and coach them up. Jackson Moore has phenomenal form and just needs some power and speed coming down the runway. He’ll be good. McGregory Mayse has a lot of promise, too. On the girls team, I expect good things from Olivia Cronin. She can make a run in the postseason.”
Garrett, a Physical Education major, is also currently a student teacher at Gaston Elementary in Beloit working with Jen Pozzani.
“It’s been fun teaching with Miss Pozzani and those kids,” he said. “Grade school kids, you can tell them to run around for a half hour and they do it.”
Garrett and the Warhawks will host the Rex Foster Twilight outdoor meet this Sunday.