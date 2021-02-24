BELOIT — A Beloit woman who was babysitting an infant on Feb. 19 is now charged with felony child abuse after allegedly slapping the child, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Sara E. Buckler, 26, allegedly slapped a 6-month-old infant in a baby swing in the 700 block of Oak Street, the complaint said. The baby was crying when Buckler allegedly slapped the child.
The alleged incident was viewed by two people video-chatting with Buckler at the time, according to the complaint.