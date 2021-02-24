BELOIT—A Beloit woman was charged with her sixth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after she was found in a bar parking lot on Jan. 16, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Whipser U. Jackson, 34, also was charged with possession of heroin and THC. She was found in a bar parking lot in the 1300 block of East Grand Avenue.
She allegedly failed sobriety filed tests and was arrested for operating while intoxicated. A blood alcohol concentration test showed Jackson’s BAC level was .165, well over the legal limit of .08, per the complaint.