BELOIT — A Beloit woman has been charged following an alleged intoxicated driving crash from Dec. 12 in Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Jasmine J. Lockhart, 28, was arrested on Dec. 12 after officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Arrowhead Drive. The complaint alleges Lockhart lost control of an SUV around the corner on Prairie Avenue and the vehicle crossed the center lane and struck another vehicle. The SUV ended up rolling into a home in the 1700 block of Prairie Avenue.
A passenger in the vehicle struck by Lockhart sustained a leg injury in the crash.
Lockhart is charged with operating while intoxicated causing injury second and subsequent offense.