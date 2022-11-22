Nikkie Chadwick, owner of Walnut Creek Apparel and Gifts, stands by some of the items for sale in her downtown Beloit shop in this file photo. She is among the small businesses in Beloit hoping for a brisk holiday shopping season.
BELOIT- The Thanksgiving holiday is coming this Thursday followed by the busy holiday shopping season that follows with Black Friday on Nov. 25, Small Business Saturday Nov. 26 and Cyber Monday on Nov. 28.
Many small businesses in the Beloit area are getting ready to greet shoppers with hopes that sales will be brisk and an improvement over the last few years that were impacted by the pandemic.
According to an Innovating Commerce Serving Communities article, a survey found that U.S. consumers plan to spend a total of $125 billion this year, a 10% increase from 2021. ICSC also reports that 89% of consumers are expected to shop over the Thanksgiving holiday from Thursday through Monday, despite inflation and rising interest rate concerns.
Autumn MoonAutumn Moon is a new, metaphysical store in downtown Beloit offering crystals, gemstones, jewelry, candles, essential oils and Reiki services at 412 E. Grand Ave. in Beloit.
The store has been open about 18 months but has been doing well, owner Jan Jordan said.
The shop hopes to attract shoppers with 20% discounts on some items.
Chic & UniqueChic & Unique is a clothing and furniture boutique at 318 State St. The business will have extended hours starting Nov. 21 and through the holiday season. The shop will be open on Black Friday from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and this Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On both Friday and Saturday the boutique will have a “Build a Sale” which they describe as 10% off the first item, 15% off the second, 20% off the third item. The sale excludes the shop’s designer jewelry and handbags. Owner Megan Warntjes opened the store six years ago in September. She makes sure to participate in any downtown promotions she can including shop hops and the upcoming HoliDazzle.
Northwood Premium ConfectionsThe Northwood Premium Confections store at 314 State St. has been offering sweet and salty candies in downtown Beloit since 2013. The store has a variety of “nostalgic” candy, fine chocolates, fresh confections, gourmet popcorn, ice cream, fresh fudge and more.
The family owned business won’t have any specials this Friday or Saturday, but will be open both days from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. for the community to stop by and grab a treat. The shop does very well with different candy and sweets orders in the holiday season and have already been busy with packaging orders for the holiday season.
PizzazzPizzazz is a clothing and accessories boutique at 313 State St. and has been open for 16 years. Owner Christine Drake is looking forward to the three day event weekend, where her store will be open Friday through Sunday, and following the holiday will be open seven days a week for holiday shopping.
The boutique will have different specials and drawings over the Thanksgiving weekend. Friday hours are 9 a.m.—5 p.m.; Saturday is 9 a.m.—3 p.m.; and Sunday is 10 a.m.—2 p.m.
Vintage Etcetera— A Needful Things MarketKelly Washburn moved her store Vintage Etcetera to 2526 S. Riverside Drive in April after two years in Rockton, Illinois. Since then she said she’s experienced a lot more foot traffic at her new location.
The vintage shop will be open Friday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. for Black Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.—5 p.m. The first 25 people on Friday will receive gifts and there will be sales all day on Friday which is a better day for them than Small Business Saturday, Washburn said.
The store holds 35 vendors in total and had a successful Holiday open house recently.
Walnut Creek ApparelAnother popular small business is Walnut Creek Gifts and Apparel at 408 E. Grand Ave. The business is in its fourth year and looking ahead to the holiday season with specials on Saturday. The shop has partnered with local restaurant Dita’s West Side Pub & Grill at 1569 S Madison Rd. Customers who spend $100 on store items will receive a free $25 gift card to the restaurant.
The store will be open Friday 9 a.m.—9 p.m. for Black Friday and the parade downtown Friday. Saturday the store will be open from 9 a.m.—6 p.m. Owner Nikkie Chadwick said they’ve had a great year in spite of some supply chain issues. Instead Chadwick has looked to bring in more local vendors.