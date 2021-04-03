BELOIT - Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting on Saturday at Fourth Street at Portland Avenue, according to a Beloit Police Facebook post.
Officers began a shots fired investigation at 2:42 p.m. A 25-year-old male victim arrived at a local emergency room to receive treatment for a gunshot wound at around 3 p.m.
The victim said he was in his vehicle when a red Lincoln SUV pulled up next to him and someone shot him. The victim then drove himself to the hospital.
Those with information about this shooting or the suspect vehicle should call police at 608-757-2244.