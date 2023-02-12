BDN_230213_BMHS GBB
Buy Now

Beloit Memorial’s Jocelyn Tibbetts drives to the basket against Janesville Parker’s Addison Miller while Kaelyn Minich (42) and Kamille Thomas look on Friday night at Barkin Arena.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial girls basketball team might not be the tallest team around, but it plays like a squad that is double its size.

But sometimes, nothing can beat the real thing.

Recommended for you