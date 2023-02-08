MONROE, Wis.—Beloit Memorial’s boys hockey team kept it tied through one period, but hosting Monroe poured in four goals in the second period to surge to a 6-4 victory Tuesday night at the Stateline Ice & Community Expo.
Beloit junior Payton Whalen knocked in the first goal of the night at 13:28 in the first period off a pass from junior Max Allen, but the Cheesemakers answered to tie it up.
Junior Nathan Fiebig took the lead back off of a power play goal at 14:27 with assists from sophomore Jayden Piccione and junior Cole Rowald.
Monroe scored the next five goals to take a 6-2 lead into the third period. Fiebig scored his second goal of the night to break the scoring surge on an unassisted power play, and Allen knocked in a power play goal on an assist by Fiebig to bring it to the final score.
Senior Jameson Flanagan had 21 saves through the first two periods as he finished with 24 total.
MONROE 6, BELOIT 4
Monroe……………….1 4 1 — 6
Beloit Memorial...1 1 2 — 4
FIRST PERIOD: BM, Whalen (Allen), 13:28; M, Janecke (Alt, Kurschner), 4:59.
SECOND PERIOD: BM, Fiebig (Piccione, Rowald), 14:27 (pp); M, Brandt (Janecke), 14:08; M, Dreyfus (Brandt, Roenstiel), 6:06 (pp); M, Alt (Janecke), 3:49 (pp); M, Brandt (unassisted), 2:46.
THIRD PERIOD: M, Dreyfus (Roth), 12:44; BM, Fiebig (unassisted), 9:25 (pp); BM, Allen (Whalen), 2:08 (pp).
Saves: BM (Flanagan) 9-12-3-24. M (Theorin) 10-5-0-15, (Obert) 0-9-16-25. Penalties: Beloit 4, Monroe 9.