MONROE, Wis.—Beloit Memorial’s boys hockey team kept it tied through one period, but hosting Monroe poured in four goals in the second period to surge to a 6-4 victory Tuesday night at the Stateline Ice & Community Expo.

Beloit junior Payton Whalen knocked in the first goal of the night at 13:28 in the first period off a pass from junior Max Allen, but the Cheesemakers answered to tie it up.

