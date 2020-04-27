JANESVILLE — A Beloit man faces multiple drug charges following a traffic stop on Feb. 27 in the Town of Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Ryan C. Miller, 38, was arrested following a report of an intoxicated driver at a gas station in the 2400 block of South Riverside Drive in the Town of Beloit.
Police allegedly recovered a baggie of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, the complaint said.
Miller is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possess/illegally obtain prescription medication.
Charges were filed by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office on April 23.
