BELOIT - The Bucciferro family, who owns McDonald's restaurants in Beloit and Janesville, will host blood drives for the Rock River Valley Blood Center this week.On Monday, July 25, a blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the McDonald's at 2610 W. Court St., Janesville.On Tuesday, July 26, a blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the McDonald's at 45 State St., Beloit.Blood donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.For information, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org.