BELOIT—The Beloit City Council earlier this month approved a conditional use permit tied to the redevelopment of the former Shopko building into a large, self-storage facility.
The council’s unanimous approval for Miami, Florida-based Larkspur Acquisitions paves the way for future construction of indoor self-storage facilities at the 8.6-acre property at 2762 Prairie Ave.
The former Shopko building will redeveloped to create “a variety of indoor self-service storage options with an office and potentially drive-in access for ease of loading and unloading,” according to project documents filed with the City of Beloit.
Larkspur Acquisitions CEO David Bernstein, who appeared at the council meeting, said he the company was “very excited to do this project.”
“We’ve spent a lot of time on the design and hopefully when it’s complete the city is very happy with what we’ve done,” Bernstein said.
Construction is expected to start in August and be completed in August of 2022.
The project drew strong public outcry when it was first announced, but no public comments were made at Monday’s meeting.
Dunkin cited the city’s limited ability to guide development over privately-owned properties.
“The council cannot deny an application without substantial evidence,” Dunkin said. “We’ve heard questions on why this couldn’t be a grocery story or new retail. The short answer is the city does not own the property and has limited ability to influence its future use. This is why I support this conditional use permit.”
Councilor Brittany Keyes said the project would increase property values in the area over the property remaining vacant.
Shopko closed in May of 2019 after the company filed for bankruptcy protection in February of 2019.