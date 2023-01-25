APPLETON, Wis. — Beloit College’s T’Aira Boyance was a pest all game against Lawrence University, leading a balanced attack with 15 points and contributing nine of her team’s 19 steals in a 69-53 victory Wednesday night.
The Buccaneers (7-12, 3-8 Midwest Conference) came out cold and fell behind 18-9, but they heated up in the second quarter. Beloit outscored Lawrence 21-11 to take a 30-29 halftime lead.
The Vikings were outscored 13-9 in the third quarter, but Beloit really pulled away in the fourth, outscoring the hosts 26-15.
The Bucs had lost to Lawrence at home 79-63, but ramped it up on defense in this one. The Vikings hit 7-of-13 shots in the first quarter, but finished the game 16-for-49 for 32.7 percent. Beloit converted 45.8 percent (27-59).Ironically, the Bucs had a tough night at the free-throw line, going 9-for-20.
Boyance also had five assists.
Hannah Welte converted a pair of 3-pointers and had 14 points and both Elizabeth Kalk and Megan Thompson contributed 12 points. Thompson and Adduson Ciochon had nine rebounds each.
Lydia Lueck had 20 points and Emma Carlson added 15 for Lawrence.
• MEN’S HOOPS: LAWRENCE 59, BELOIT 50: The offensive struggles for the Bucs since their 111-105 win over Grinnell on Jan. 17 continued in Wednesday night’s loss to the Vikings.
After only scoring 47 points against Illinois College on Saturday, Beloit (5-14, 2-8 Midwest Conference) could only manage 50 points against Lawrence (8-11, 5-5) despite a strong defensive effort.
The Bucs only went 36.5 percent on shooting as they sorely missed leading-scorer Azeez Ganiyu, who did not play. The struggles extended to the perimeter as they shot 26.3 percent on three-pointers.
Meanwhile, Beloit’s defense held the Vikings to just 28.6 percent on three-pointers while they went 44 percent from the field.
Ganiyu leads the team in rebounds, with 139 total this season, and he also is first on the Bucs in points per game (13.4) and blocks (23).
After Lawrence jumped out to a 7-1 lead, the two teams seemed to match each other basket-for-basket through the first half, and a 6-3 run from the Bucs to end the half helped cut the deficit to 26-23 at halftime.
Freshman Bryce Friedrich had a team-high six points for Beloit by halftime.
Sophomore Ryan Nixon hit a layup to begin the second half, but 10-4 run from the Vikings out of the locker room gave them a solid lead that they would fail to yield for the rest of the night.
Sophomore Semaj Roy’s trey with about five minutes left made it a four-point game, but Lawrence outscored the Bucs 11-6 to wave off any comeback tries.
Lawrence outrebounded Beloit 39-27.
The Vikings found most of their offensive production in the paint, putting up 32 points in it compared to the Bucs’ 18.
Roy continued his recent success, leading the team with 12 points, his third straight double-digit game, and recording a team-high six rebounds.
Matthew Kaznikov was the Vikings’ leading scorer with 13 points. No other player’s in the game reached double digits.
Beloit will next take on Ripon on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Flood Arena.
BELOIT WOMEN 69, LAWRENCE 53
Beloit……. 9 21 13 26 — 69
Lawrence.18 11 9 15 — 53
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Boyance 7-17 1-5 15, Welte 4-9 4-5 14, Kalk 5-10 1-3 12, Ciochon 2-7 0-2 5, Young 2-4 1-2 5, Thompson 5-5 2-3 12, Estrada 2-4 0-0 6, Bayo 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 27-59 9-20 69.
LAWRENCE (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Lueck 5-11 9-10 20, Carlson 6-10 3-6 15, Delaney 2-10 1-2 6, Eager 0-5 1-2 1, Meyer 0-2 0-0 0, Crandall 2-5 1-2 6, Tanner 1-2 0-0 3, Morey 0-1 2-4 2, Batac 0-1 0-2 0, Svoboda 0-1 0-0 0, Zawacki 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-49 17-28 53.
3-pointers: BC 6-10 (Welte 2-5, Kalk 1-1, Ciochon 1-1, Estrada 2-3). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: BC 19, LU 20.
LAWRENCE MEN 59, BELOIT 50
Beloit……….23 27 — 50
Lawrence…26 33 — 59
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-ftga pts) — Roy 5-11 1-2 12, Jenny 3-5 1-2 8, Friedrich 2-3 4-5 8, Anderson 2-6 0-0 6, Rusch 2-9 1-2 5, Scuefield 2-5 0-0 4, Lottig 1-2 0-0 3, Nixon 1-7 0-0 2, Myles 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 19-52 7-11 59.
LAWRENCE (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Kaznikov 4-11 3-4 13, Sarancic 4-10 0-0 9, Semany 4-6 0-0 8, Jung 3-5 1-2 7, Prahl 1-5 4-4 7, Panzer 3-5 0-0 6, Hesch 2-6 1-3 6, Jain 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 22-50 9-13 50.
3-pointers: BC 5-19 (Anderson 2-6, Jenny 1-3, Roy 1-2, Lottig 1-2, Rusch 0-4, Myles 0-2), LU 6-21 (Kaznikov 2-8, Sarancic 1-3, Hesch 1-3, Prahl 1-2, Jain 1-2, Semany 0-1, Jung 0-1, Panzer 0-1). Fouled out: Anderson. Total fouls: BC 15, LU 19.