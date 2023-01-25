APPLETON, Wis. — Beloit College’s T’Aira Boyance was a pest all game against Lawrence University, leading a balanced attack with 15 points and contributing nine of her team’s 19 steals in a 69-53 victory Wednesday night.

The Buccaneers (7-12, 3-8 Midwest Conference) came out cold and fell behind 18-9, but they heated up in the second quarter. Beloit outscored Lawrence 21-11 to take a 30-29 halftime lead.

