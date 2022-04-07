BELOIT—Tax preparation firms are as busy as ever as the April 18 income tax filing deadline approaches.
Income tax forms for 2021 must be filed by April 18, 2022, unless a filing extension is filed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
2021 has a few unique aspects when it comes to filing taxes.
“Like 2020, filers need to remember to include their third stimulus check if they received one and proof of the payments,” said Gloria Chesney, owner of Frederick Accounting in Beloit.
The third stimulus checks were distributed in March 2021 and continued to be sent to residents throughout the year as tax returns were processed, according to the IRS.
Chesney said one newer aspect for tax filers to consider is the Advanced Child Tax Credit payments.
The Advanced Child Tax Credit were monthly payments made to parents starting in July and continuing through December 2021.
These payments were based off “50% of the estimated amount of the Child Tax Credit,” fillers would receive in their return for the 2021 taxes, according to the IRS’s website
Similar to the stimulus checks, people didn’t have to apply for the Advanced Child Tax Credit.
“If you were eligible to receive advance Child Tax Credit payments based on your 2020 tax return or 2019 tax return you generally received those payments automatically without needing to take any additional action.” according to information from the IRS.
“It is a little deceptive this year for tax filers, unlike in 2020, the Advanced Child Tax Credit now is all refundable,” noted Allen Bank, co-owner of Liberty Tax in Beloit.
Proof of both the stimulus check and Advanced Child Tax Credit are used to show accurate numbers when filing.
“Filers will also need proof of ID, business income, rental property forms, insurance forms, and any other form of income,” Chesney said.
“One common mistake we saw in filling for 2020, which has got better this year, was people not reporting their stimulus checks,” noted Chesney. “I think the reminders from the IRS that were sent out might have assisted in reminding people in the 2021 season.”
“Unemployment and temporary income, is often overlooked by filers. Even if they worked somewhere for two weeks, they need to include it,” Bank said. “The IRS often come back three months later with a lower refund, because the IRS found income not reported.”
“Another mistake we often see are retirees, thinking they don’t need to report their 1099-R forms,” Chesney said.
1099-R forms are “used to report the distribution of retirement benefits such as pensions and annuities,” according to Turbo Tax’s site.
The IRS warns it might potentially take longer to receive tax refunds this year, but tax prepares have been seeing the opposite.
“Even though the Internal Revenue Service issues most refunds in less than 21 days for taxpayers who filed electronically and chose direct deposit, some refunds may take longer,” noted the IRS.
“The past two years have taken longer than normal for people to receive their taxes back. So far this year it seems to have gotten better,” Chesney noted.
“It has been much a faster process this year. I have heard customers receive their refund in two weeks and even as soon as a week after filing,” noted Bank.