Beloit Area government meetings

Monday, March 6
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Beloit City Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.
- Beloit Turner School District Building and Grounds Committee, 4 p.m., 1237 Inman Parkway.

Tuesday, March 7
- Roscoe Village Board, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 10631 Main St.
- Rockton Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St.

Wednesday, March 8
- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Beloit Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Commission, 6:30 p.m., 2351 Springbrook Court.
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Town of Beloit Plan Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

Thursday, March 9
- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Courtroom H, fourth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.
- Winnebago County Board, 6 p.m., eighth floor, Winnebago County Courthouse, 400 W. State St., Rockford, Ill.