Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 9, 2023 Apr 9, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, April 10- Beloit City Council Workshop, 8:30 a.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit Turner School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Turner Middle/High School Library, 1237 Inman Parkway.- South Beloit Public Library Board, 7 p.m., South Beloit Public Library, 630 Blackhawk Blvd.Tuesday, April 11- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., District Office, 850 Hayes Ave.Wednesday, April 12- Beloit Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m., Pohlman Administration Building, 2301 Skyline Drive.Thursday, April 13- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Courtroom H, fourth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit middle school students will attend Aldrich or Fruzen next school year Hendricks sells sign company Tornado damage inspected in Beloit, Rock County Scooter's Coffee shop coming to Beloit School District of Beloit referendum fails to pass Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime