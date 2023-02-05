Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Feb. 6- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Town of Beloit Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit City Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, Feb. 7- School District of Beloit Business, Finance and Operations Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committe, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Village of Roscoe Board, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 10631 Main St., Roscoe.- Village of Rockton Budget and Finance Committee, 6 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St.- Village of Rockton Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St.Wednesday, Feb. 8- Town of Beloit Plan Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Commission workshop on ARPA funding, Park and Youth Programming, 6:30 p.m., Grinnell Hall, 631 Bluff St.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Thursday, Feb. 9- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville, Courtroom H, fourth floor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Entertainment venue planned in downtown Beloit Beloit Memorial High School part of Ford Next Generation Learning Community Homicide victim remembered with vigil held in Beloit neighborhood Death of woman being held in Rock County Jail investigated Downtown Beloit Association honors businesses during dinner event Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime