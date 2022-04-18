BELOIT—The Beloit Area Community Health Center (BACHC) recently received a Women’s Fund Grant from the Stateline Community Foundation which will enhance the health center’s women’s health services.
BACHC has begun expanding its women’s health department so it can provide affirmative, female focused care. thanks to the grant, the center will be able to provide research-based prenatal health information to expecting parents by purchasing handouts and information from Injoy Health Education.
“I am thrilled that BACHC has received the grant from the Stateline Women’s Foundation,” said Dr. Laura Anderson, doctor nurse practitioner at BACHC. “So many of the patients that we serve fall into a high risk category with their pregnancies. They face many barriers to care—it may be language, financial stressors, food or job insecurity, lack of family support, and/or navigating the world of insurance and specialists. The grant will allow us to provide further support and wrap around care through literacy and language appropriat prenatal education as well as support after delivery. It is through this care that we will positively impact poor pregnancy outcomes, low infant birthweights, and preterm birth of babies less than 37 weeks.”
Beloit Area Community Health Center provides medical, dental and behavioral health services in southern Wisconsin.