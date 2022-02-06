LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)—The Chicago Bears hired Richard Hightower as special teams coordinator under new coach Matt Eberflus on Sunday.
Hightower spent the past five seasons as San Francisco’s special teams coordinator and has 15 years of NFL coaching experience. He replaces Chris Tabor in Chicago, where Hightower was assistant special teams coach on John Fox’s staff in 2016.
Special teams played a big role in San Francisco’s NFC championship game run this season. The 49ers blocked a punt and returned it for a tying touchdown in the fourth quarter of their divisional-round game at Green Bay, and former Bear Robbie Gould kicked the winning field goal. San Francisco also blocked a field goal by Green Bay at the end of the first half.
The 49ers then lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MILWAUKEE— The Marquette women’s basketball team came back for a critical victory Sunday afternoon, defeating Creighton 50-47 at the Al McGuire Center.
The Golden Eagles, who currently reside right on the NCAA Tournament bubble, went ahead on a 15-foot jumper by former Hononegah star Jordan King with 1:10 to play.
The shot capped a rally which saw the Eagles trail by as many as eight points in the second half.
Creighton’s last-second three-point attempt was blocked, securing the win.
PRO GOLF
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP)—Jordan Spieth knew what to expect long before he ever saw Tom Hoge play golf.
Hoge had shown him how to play craps in 2015 during the John Deere Classic, and what Spieth took away from that evening was Hoge was not the kind of player who would back down when the stakes were high.
They were plenty high Sunday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as Hoge, one of seven players who had at least a share of the lead in the final round, had another chance to win for the first time on the PGA Tour.