Banwell
Timothy Banwell, 68, of Janesville, died on Wednesday at his home. Private services will be held. Arrangements with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
HejhalKelly Thomas Hejhal, 57, of South Beloit, formerly of Darien, died on Friday at Swedish-American Hospital, Rockford. Private family services will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 24 at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
Lee
Arnold “Arnie” T. Lee, 90, of Beloit, died on Aug. 14 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4—7 p.m. on Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Mitchell
Rick “Mitch” P. Mitchell, 70, of Janesville, died on Aug. 10 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Paul
Robert M. Paul, 79, of Beloit, died on Thursday at St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth, Minnesota. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at East Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Reed
Janet Marie Reed, 62, of Beloit, passed away on Thursday at her home. A life party will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.