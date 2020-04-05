Brill
Sonja E. Brill, 82, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at Azura Memory Care, Beloit. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Brown
Mariann Brown, 66, of Endeavor, Wisconsin, died on Saturday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Carranza
Maria Vazquez Carranza, 69, of Clinton, died on Wednesday at her home. Funeral service and burial will take place in Mexico. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.
McDowell
Lawrence “Larry” J. McDowell, 94, of Beloit, died on Friday at the Suites at Beloit. Private family services will be held. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Myers
Mark W. Myers, 65, of Beloit, died on Friday at his home. Arrangements pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Olson
Sharon L. Olson, 70, of Bluffton, Indiana, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Private family services will be held. Arrangements with Goodwin, Cale and Harnish Memorial Chapel, Bluffton.
Omelian
James Anthony Omelian, 52, of Janesville, died on Saturday at his home. There will be no services. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Rodeman
Frederick Ernest Rodeman, 82, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at Autumn Lakes Healthcare Center. Private graveside services will be held at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Schyvinck
John J. Schyvinck, 90, of Edgerton, passed away at his home on Sunday. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
