JANESVILLE—A bat found in Rock County has tested positive for rabies, according to a news release from the Rock County Public Health Department.
The bat was tested by the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene. No human contact with the bat has been reported.
While it is not uncommon for Rock County to have at least one rabid bat a year, this positive rabies result is a reminder that this fatal disease is present in area wildlife.
Rabies is an infectious disease that affects the nervous system of humans and other mammals. The rabies virus is transmitted through direct contact, usually a bite, from an animal with rabies. The virus is regularly found in wild mammals such as raccoons, skunks, foxes and coyotes. However, bats cause the majority of rabies cases in humans.
Anyone who finds a bat in their home should contact the Rock County Public Health Department for instructions on how to proceed.
To prevent the spread of rabies, people are urged to avoid wild or stray animals, especially commonly affected animals. Also, learn the signs of rabies, such as excessive drooling or aggression, and animals that are acting out of character, such as a raccoon that is out during the day. If you are a parent, teach your child about rabies and how to protect themselves. If you are a pet owner, visit the veterinarian on a regular basis and keep your pet’s rabies vaccinations up to date. To prevent bats from coming into your home, “bat proof”” your house through locating and sealing potential entrances.
If you have been in contact with any wildlife or unfamiliar animals, especially if you have been bitten or scratched, talk with your healthcare provider or local health department to determine your risk for rabies or other illnesses. If you have been bitten or scratched, thoroughly wash the wound with soap and water and immediately make plans to see your healthcare provider.
If you capture a dead, sick, or injured bat, you can have it tested for rabies. If possible, do not freeze or destroy the animal to allow for more accurate testing. For more information on rabies, contact the Rock County Public Health Department at 608-757-5440 or visit the department’s website at www.co.rock.wi.us/departments/public-health.