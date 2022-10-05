Patriots Packers Football

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, right, is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Rudy Ford (20) during the first half in Green Bay, Wis.

 Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)—Stopping the run remains the greatest challenge for the Green Bay Packers defense.

That issue is particularly imperative this week as the Packers prepare to face NFL rushing leader Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants on Sunday at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Recommended for you