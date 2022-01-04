hot Ballot placement drawing to be held at City Hall Jan. 10 Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—A ballot placement drawing will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the first floor lobby of City Hall for the four City Council seats open for this coming spring election.The City Council positions are for two-year terms.Five candidates have been certified to appear on the ballot of the April 5 election. The candidates are (listed in alphabetical order):- Kevin Day- Regina Dunkin- Kevin Leavy- Regenia Stevens- Markese TerrellThe deadline to file for candidacy was 5 p.m. Tuesday.Dunkin and Leavy are incumbents. City Councilors Brittany Keyes and Mark Preuschl are not seeking re-election.Wisconsin state law requires a drawing of lots to determine the order of the candidates’ names on a ballot. The above names will be printed on uniform slips and placed in a box for drawing.The first name drawn will appear first on the ballot, the second name drawn, second, etc.The drawing, which is open to the public, will be witnessed and certified to the County Clerk for placement on a consolidated ballot for the electors to vote.Candidates are not required to be present for the drawing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit City Council Ballots Election Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now South Beloit hotel property remains 'problematic' Beloit man arrested after outburst at gas station Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers New laws taking effect in Illinois, Wisconsin in 2022 Charges file after police chase in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime