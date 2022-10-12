Wisconsin Northwestern Football

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass the ball against Northwestern during the first half on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Evanston, Ill.

 Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP)—Call it the Big Ten’s midseason “Disappointment Bowl.”

Michigan State was 15th and Wisconsin 18th in the preseason AP Top 25. As they prepare to face off Saturday at East Lansing, neither team has a winning record and one has made a coaching change.

