BELOIT—The Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Dinner and Meeting is an opportunity to honor local businesses and individuals with awards.
Again this year, awards will be presented at the dinner to recognize those who have made a difference in the community and continue to make the Stateline Area a vibrant and growing community.
Some of the awards to be presented this year include:
Ken Hendricks Community Spirit Award—Named after the late co-founder of ABC Supply Company and other Beloit area businesses, this award honors an individual who has worked to improve the community through dedication, inspiration and volunteering of services.
Laurence Raymer Headliner Award—This award is presented to an individual who has worked to make positive advances in the Stateline Area through leadership and a desire for community improvements.
Small Business of the Year—Small businesses serve as the backbone of any community. Though they may not employ hundreds of people, they serve a vital purpose in the community.
Large Business of the Year—This award recognizes a large employer that has made a significant impact in the community through growth and service.
Economic Development “Eddy” Award—This award is given to the business or agency that has fostered economic growth in the community through an expansion, offering of new services or other positive influences.
Ambassador of the Year Award—This award goes to the Ambassador who has volunteered his or her time to the service of the business community as a chamber ambassador.
Rising Professional of the Year—This award goes to the member of the Rising Professionals group who has worked with the organization and with other businesses to make a positive impact on the community.