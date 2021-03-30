For area assisted living and nursing home/rehab centers, closing the doors tor visitors became essential a year ago.
And the fallout from that initiative due to the COVID-19 outbreak came almost immediately in both negative and positive ways.
The doors were closed to the public to help keep staff and residents safe and healthy, but humans are also social beings and shutting off visitors was a pressing concern, say nursing professionals.
As a result, health care workers stepped up to the plate even more than usual to meet the social/emotional needs of their charges.
Looking out for residents
Green Knolls at Beloit offers short-term and long-term residency care and rehab services. But shutting the doors and figuring out how to serve unmet needs would soon be added to the list of tasks before them.
“The staff wants what’s best for the residents,” said Angelica Renteria, Labor Resource Manager at Green Knolls at Beloit.
That meant coming up with more ideas and ways to deliver what’s best for residents. One idea was to adding staffing services.
“We added more life enrichment hours each day and another staff member to make sure the residents got social/emotional help,” Renteria said.
Staff did more one-on-one activities with residents and had more communication and visiting with them.
As the CDC guidelines were followed, Green Knolls started doing group Bingo games and setting up social distance gathering in the facility dining room, she said.
Families also could phone each other, do video visits and window visits, Renteria said. When summer arrived, there was a drive-through parade that residents were able to see.
“They decorated cars and it was fun,” she said.
At Christmas time, a special treat came in the form of gifts from Our Lady of the Assumption.
“Our facility has been adopted by OLA, they bought gifts for all of the residents.”
Staff also did some fun theme days such as ugly sweater day, Christmas sock day and pajama day.
For the staff, “We do monthly luncheons to remind them we appreciate them,” Renteria said.
Drawings for gifts and gift cards are also given out periodically.
Green Knolls is looking forward to nicer weather so residents can have outdoor visits as well.
“For visitations when deemed necessary/acceptable by medical staff, we do compassionate visits for our residents and their families,” she said.
But until restrictions are lifted and the doors are again open for usual visits, health care facilities will need to continue to meet challenges.
“You have to learn ways to adapt and make a new normal. The residents don’t always understand. We have to be there for that extra support as an extended family,” Renteria said.
But then nursing is about more than just meeting physical needs, she said.
“Nursing is not a job you can do without heart,” she said.
Making a difference
Willowick Assisted Living has six facilities in Rock County with three in Beloit, said Frieda Pulkowski, COO.
Each site has a director and the various sites include assisted living quarters, independent living apartments and memory care housing.
When the pandemic of 2020 hit, guidance was given to them, Pulkowski said.
“In the early days, almost daily we received guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services.
“The Rock County Health Department has been outstanding for us,” she said.
“Some of the Willowick facilities had lockdowns and some had less lockdown. We restricted visits, did more training and developed contingency plans,” Pulkowski said.
At first, socializing was stopped in the dining rooms and elsewhere. Residents could talk to each other from their rooms, she said.
“We created groups of four for dinner and activities,” Pulkowski said. “We are social creatures.”
However, caution had to be taken concerning people coming into the buildings.
“In the beginning, there were no non-essential visits with families and we did a lot of window visits,” she said.
At holiday time, some family was allowed to visit.
“We did allow limited family visits in a scheduled area,” she said. “Then we sanitized when they left.”
Since then, limited visits have been allowed, mask wearing is required and temperatures are taken before guests enter the facilities.
“It’s made a huge difference,” in the moods of the residents, Pulkowski said.
During the summer, visiting could be done outside on the patios where social distancing could be implemented.
Willowick also has tried to support the local restaurants during the pandemic and every Friday food orders would be taken as an added activity. Also, musical entertainers have been allowed back in recently with social distancing rules in place, Pulkowski said.
She is also grateful to people in the community who have been supportive. One way was by making masks for Willowick, she said.
As for the staff, there are ongoing meetings, ongoing communication about what to expect and what this means for them.
And there are the intangible skills that apparently go hand-in-hand with nursing.
“I think people who work in healthcare have a giving heart and spirit,” the COO said.
Still, 2020 has been a history-making year for all.
“It’s not without its challenges. I’ve been a nurse for 30 years. I’ve never seen anything like this,” Pulkowski said.