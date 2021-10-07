Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Oct 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELKHORN, Wis. (AP) —An Elkhorn man has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian last weekend in Walworth County.Francisco Garcia was walking along county Highway H Sunday night when he was struck by a pickup truck, according to Elkhorn police.Garcia, who lived in the Lake Geneva area, died at the scene of the crash after his body was found in a ditch near Gateway Technical College’s Elkhorn campus.The 33-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday.and booked into the Walworth County Jail. Charges are pending. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lux Cuts barbershop opens Tuesday in Beloit's downtown Updated: Former Beloit school district employee accused of more secret videos Beloit woman sentenced for intoxicated fatal crash Site work tied to final Beloit casino design planned Apple Hut neighbor arrested after vehicle window damaged Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime