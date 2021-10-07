ELKHORN, Wis. (AP) —An Elkhorn man has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian last weekend in Walworth County.

Francisco Garcia was walking along county Highway H Sunday night when he was struck by a pickup truck, according to Elkhorn police.

Garcia, who lived in the Lake Geneva area, died at the scene of the crash after his body was found in a ditch near Gateway Technical College’s Elkhorn campus.

The 33-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday.

and booked into the Walworth County Jail. Charges are pending.

