CHICAGO—The sputtering Chicago White Sox got Tim Anderson back on Monday night, returning the dynamic shortstop to the top of their lineup.
Anderson was activated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a strained right groin. Anderson, who turns 29 on Thursday, got hurt while making a play in the field during a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on May 29.
The reigning AL Central champions went 8-10 while Anderson was sidelined.
“I want to be careful of putting too much pressure on him, but he thrives on it,” manager Tony La Russa said. “So I think it’s important that he knows how important he is. That’s what he’s earned. We’re better because he’s here.”
To make room for Anderson on the active roster, third baseman Yoán Moncada was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained right hamstring. Moncada left Friday night’s 13-3 loss at Houston in the third inning.
PRO BASEBALL
• NEW YORK- All-Star Mets sparkplug Jeff McNeil left a game against the Miami Marlins on Monday with tightness in his right hamstring and was sent for an MRI.
McNeil walked off uneasily after scoring on a wild pitch in the fourth inning and went straight to the clubhouse. Luis Guillorme replaced him at second base the next inning.
“We’ll see,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We think at this point it’ll be a day-to-day thing.”
McNeil reached in the fourth with a double that raised his batting average to a team-leading .327.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• OMAHA, Neb.—Cole Foster’s three-run double in the sixth inning gave Auburn the lead, and the Tigers beat No. 2 national seed Stanford 6-2 in a College World Series elimination game for their first win in Omaha in 25 years.
The Tigers (44-21) will play Tuesday against the loser of Monday night’s game between Arkansas and Mississippi.
Stanford (47-18) concluded a short, disappointing stay in Omaha. The Cardinal lost their opener against Arkansas 17-2—the most lopsided game here in 34 years—and then did next to nothing after taking an early lead against Auburn.
Stanford, which staved off elimination five times in its regional and super regional, went 0-2 in a CWS for the first time in 18 appearances.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NEW YORK— A college basketball player was killed and eight other people were wounded Monday in an early-morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem, New York City police said.
Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting on a footpath along FDR Drive and found several people wounded. Other victims went to hospitals on their own, officials said.
Darius Lee, a 21-year-old senior at Houston Baptist University in Texas, was killed, the university said. He grew up in Harlem, attended St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx and was back home for summer break.
The wounded included six other males and two females, police said.
{p dir=”ltr”}