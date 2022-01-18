CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Iowa’s Hawyeyes have been on a tear since the season started.
Tony Cassioppi is picking up steam, too.
The Hononegah High School product began his junior season coming off winning gold at 285 pounds in the U23 World Championships and ranked No 3 nationally. He was upset in the Hawkeyes’ season opener, however, being pinned in 2:07 by Princeton sophomore Jack Del Garbino. Iowa won anyway, 22-10.
Cassioppi won his next four matches, but then lost a 17-7 major decision to Olympic champion Gable Stevenson of Minnesota.
Cassioppi won his next three matches, including Sunday’s victory at Illinois. The streak started when he won by pin in 1:14 in a 36-4 rout of Purdue. A 7-3 decision in a 33-6 romp over Northwestern followed. Then came Sunday and in a 36-3 rout of Illinois, the most lop-sided decision by the Hawkeyes in 37 years, Cassioppi finished it off by posting a pin with 18 seconds left in the third period to improve to 7-2 overall.
Powerful Iowa has won 27 straight Big Ten dual meets and 28 straight duals overall.
• NO SOPHOMORE JINX: Sophomore guard Jordan Majeed and the Iowa Central Community College Tritons are looking for a strong finish to the season after climbing above .500 with a 75-64 victory over Northeast Community College Jan. 12.
Majeed, a Beloit Turner graduate, scored 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the 10-9 Tritons’ latest win in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He also had five rebounds and five assists.
Majeed has played in all 19 games and started 18. He is averaging 22.5 minutes of action and 9.5 points. He has scored in double figures nine times with a season high of 17 in a 54-48 win over Rochester Community and Technical College.
• PIERSON POWERS RVC: Nick Pierson (Hononegah), a 6-foot-4 sophomore forward, scored 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead 10-4 Rock Valley College to a recent 77-69 win over Prairie State College.
The Golden Eagles moved up to 14th in the NJCAA rankings with that Dec. 30 win. They haven’t played since, but headed to the College of DuPage Tuesday night.
Pierson helped RVC win its fifth straight. He has started all 14 games and has averaged 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds. He is shooting 49.7 from the field.
• LAWRENCE TROPHY HUNTING: Tyler Jensen (Beloit Memorial), a 6-2 junior forward, helped Lawrence University take back the Battle of Highway 41 trophy Saturday night.
Lawrence thumped Marian University 4-1 on Friday and then tied the Sabres in Fond du Lac on Saturday, 5-5 in overtime, to regain the traveling trophy.
Saturday, Lawrence trailed 5-3 before pulling its goaltender and rallying to tie the game. The game officially went into the books as a tie after a scoreless OT. Marian lost the shootout 2-1, but Lawrence picked up four points from the weekend to regain the trophy.
The Vikings improved to 5-7-2 overall and 3-4-1 in NCHA play. Jensen has two goals and an assist on the season.
• QUICK HITTERS: Freshman forward Alison Murdoch (Hononegah) has played in 10 basketball games for UW-Stout (8-7, 3-2 WIAC) and has averaged four points per game. She has shot 52.9 percent from the field with a season high of 12 points against UW-La Crosse.
...Freshman guard Jaden Bell has started 12 of 13 games for Rockford College’s basketball team (9-4, 3-3 conf.) and has averaged 9.4 points and 6.9 rebounds. He has converted 15-of-17 free throws for the season (.882 percent).