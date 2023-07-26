Jets Football

Rodgers

 Seth Wenig - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has a new deal with the New York Jets — and he’s taking a pay cut to try to help deliver a Super Bowl to the winning-starved franchise.

Rodgers agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the Jets on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the deal.

  

Recommended for you