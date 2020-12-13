JANESVILLE - The Rock County Sheriff's Office reports 86 Rock County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
The sheriff's office began testing inmates on Dec. 8 when two inmates reported mild symptoms of COVID-19. After more inmates came forward to report symptoms, it was decided that all inmates would be tested. As of Friday, 86 inmates tested positive and 128 tested negative. The sheriff's office was waiting for results of five remaining tests out of the 219 tests conducted.
The sheriff's office continues to conduct thorough cleaning of inmate cells, including the use of an ultra-violet light robotic machine.