Beloit kids score very well with peers at Math24

March 23, 2017 at 4:00 pm

BELOIT — “We basically didn’t see snow all winter.” That’s what Cunningham eighth grader Jaelyn Ryan said about practicing for Math 24 competitions. She and other ...

Celebrate the season, have fun with family at Rockford Meltfest

March 23, 2017 at 4:00 pm

ROCKFORD— Celebrate the end of winter and the community melting together with Rockford’s fourth annual Meltfest. Co-founder Brian Huels said the free, family-friendly festival is a wa...

Local student researches language using heritage

March 23, 2017 at 4:00 pm

JANESVILLE — A Beloit resident and University Wisconsin-Rock County student is taking a closer look at studying language, through a project that helped bring him closer to his Cuban-American r...

Father faces felonies for abusing son

March 23, 2017 at 4:00 pm

BELOIT — A Beloit man faces child abuse and child neglect charges and is accused of causing great bodily harm to a child who is only about two months old. Deanthony Cardell Hodges, 31, faces ...

Partisan lines drawn as health vote nears

March 23, 2017 at 4:00 pm

BELOIT — As the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives prepares for a vote expected tonight on a replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act, pure partisan lines are drawn among ...

Man charged in fatal crash gets new trial date

March 23, 2017 at 4:00 pm

JANESVILLE — A Beloit man charged in a fatal crash from last year was given a new trial date earlier this week, a week before his original trial was scheduled to begin. Chad Hummell, 34, is ...

B.C. seeks help with Holy Week concert

March 23, 2017 at 4:00 pm

BELOIT — Beloit College’s Spiritual Life Program is asking more local churches and Christians to participate in its first Holy Week concert. Student Abigail McCully, who works for the...

Musician Tyler Farr to perform at OSD

March 23, 2017 at 4:00 pm

ROCKTON — Country music star Tyler Farr will perform at Old Settlers Days on June 15, according to the Old Settlers Days Facebook page. Farr has two albums to his credit and is known for his ...

Woman charged with felony retail theft

March 23, 2017 at 4:00 pm

JANESVILLE — A Beloit woman has been formally charged with felony retail theft after allegedly taking nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Kohl’s department store at 2500 Milton ...

